Troubled French side Lille OSC will hope Victor Osimhen will continue his terrific home scoring form against visiting Ajax at the Stade Pierre Mauroy tonight.

LOSC are out of contention in Group H now with just one point from four games but they will want to get a result in their last home game against leaders Ajax.

Christophe Galtier’s side currently in crisis with no win in their last four games and just one win in the last ten matches in all competitions and Les Dogues’ 2-0 loss at Paris Saint-Germain last Friday extended their run without an away victory to 13 matches in all competitions (five draws and eight losses) and has picked up only two points from their six Ligue 1 away fixtures this season.

Osimhen, summer signing from Charleroi, scored in LOSC’s first six home games of the season in all competitions and eight goals in all competitions. His goal at Valencia on Matchday 4 of the Champions League is his only one in his last six LOSC appearances, home and away.

He missed Friday’s encounter with Paris through suspension after a brilliant run with the Super Eagles last week in CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

The 20-year-old was on target as Nigeria beat Benin (2-1) and Lesotho (4-2), scoring one goal in the first game and two in the second, in which he also provided two assists.

Meanwhile, a victory for either Chelsea or Valencia at the Estadio de Mestalla will seal qualification to the knockout stages in Group H’s other deciding match.

Group F leaders, Barcelona will book their place in the last 16 if they beat Borussia Dortmund at the Camp Nou and Inter Milan fails to beat Peter Olayinka’s Slavia Prague in the Czech Rupublic.

A victory for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool against Napoli at Anfield will guarantee them top spot as well as qualification to the knockouts in Group E.

GROUP E

Genk v Salzburg

Liverpool v Napoli

GROUP F

Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund

Slavia Prague v Inter

GROUP G

Zenit St. Petersburg v Lyon

RB Leipzig v Benfica

GROUP H

Valencia v Chelsea

Lille v Ajax