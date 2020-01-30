<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen endured another disappointment when they his Lille side fell to a shocking away defeat at fourth division side Epinal in the French Cup round of 16 on Wednesday night.

Following their failure to reach the league cup final following the penalty shootout defeat to Olympique Lyon last week, the Christopher Galtier’s men were hoping to give themselves another hope for a title in the French cup, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Lille started the game on a good note off as former Chelsea forward Loic Remy grabbed the opener in the 8th minutes.





Failure to double the lead saw the home side grabbed the equaliser In the 56th minute Epinal through Jean-Philippe Krasso.

Osimhen was summoned and introduced by the head coach in the in the 65th minute for Jonathan Ikone and the forward failed to influence the game.

And it was Epinal who scored the winner in the 62nd minute, thanks to Krasso’s cracker on the night.

The result means Lille has failed to progress into the last eight and has failed to win any of their last three games in all competitions.

Osimhen also extended his barren run in front of goal to three games in a roll.