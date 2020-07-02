



There’s confidence amongst the management team of Lille striker Victor Osimhen joining Napoli this summer.

Osimhen has spent the past two days in Naples for transfer talks with the Azzurri.

Yesterday, the Nigeria international met with Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis, having spoken with coach Rino Gattuso the previous day.





A member of Osimhen’s entourage, Osita Okolo told Radio Kiss Kiss: “The meeting with De Laurentiis is over. It is only in the next few hours that I will be able to discuss this meeting with the president (of Lille).

“Victor will now take his time to decide what he wants to do.

“Personally, I am optimistic about the developments in the negotiations. But the final decision will rest solely with Victor.”