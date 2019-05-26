<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has won the ‘Nigerian Golden Shoe’ after ending the season as the top scorer in Europe.

The Sporting Charleroi of Belgium striker scored 18 goals in 33 league games to have 27 points.

FC Midtjylland’s Paul Onuachu and Galatasaray’s Henry Onyekuru were second and third.

Only last week he won the Charleroi best player award.

Onuachu, finished the campaign with 17 league goals while Onyekuru scored 14 goals for Turkish champions, Galatasaray.

The award is reserved for Nigeria players with the highest number of goals in Europe.

European Golden Shoe Final Rankings (Nigerian Players Only)

1) Victor Osimhen – 18 goals – 27 points

2) Paul Onuachu – 17 goals – 25.5 points

3) Henry Onyekuru – 14 goals – 21 points

4) Blessing Eleke – 13 goals – 19.5 points

5) Anthony Nwakaeme – 10 goals – 15 points

6) Stephen Odey – 10 goals – 15 points