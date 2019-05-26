Former Golden Eaglets star, Victor Osimhen, grabbed a hat-trick on Monday as Nigeria’s under-23 male national football team defeated their Libyan counterparts 4-0 on Monday in Asaba 5

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has won the ‘Nigerian Golden Shoe’ after ending the season as the top scorer in Europe.

The Sporting Charleroi of Belgium striker scored 18 goals in 33 league games to have 27 points.

FC Midtjylland’s Paul Onuachu and Galatasaray’s Henry Onyekuru were second and third.

Only last week he won the Charleroi best player award.

Onuachu, finished the campaign with 17 league goals while Onyekuru scored 14 goals for Turkish champions, Galatasaray.

The award is reserved for Nigeria players with the highest number of goals in Europe.

European Golden Shoe Final Rankings (Nigerian Players Only)

1) Victor Osimhen – 18 goals – 27 points
2) Paul Onuachu – 17 goals – 25.5 points
3) Henry Onyekuru – 14 goals – 21 points
4) Blessing Eleke – 13 goals – 19.5 points
5) Anthony Nwakaeme – 10 goals – 15 points
6) Stephen Odey – 10 goals – 15 points

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories