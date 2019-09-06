<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has won the Lille player of the month for August after a fine start into the new season in the French Ligue 1.

“And the trophy of the #Playerofthemonth of August sponsored by @boulanger goes to VICTOR OSIMHEN! Congratulations @ victorosimhen9,” read a tweet on Lille’s official Twitter handle on Friday.

Osimhen who has made four league appearances has scored four goals for Lille that he joined from Sporting Charleroi in Belgium during the summer.

On his debut, he scored a brace against Nantes which ended 2-1 in Lille’s favour.

Last week, he struck twice in Lille’s 3-0 victory against Saint Etienne.