Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was left on the bench for the entire duration in Lille’s visit to Chelsea in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions league game.

Nigerian and Lille forward Victor Osimhen capped an impressive Ligue 1 debut by winning the annual Marc Vivien Foe award in France.

The Nigeria international saw off competition from compatriot Moses Simon (Nantes), Saint-Etienne’s Denis Bouanga, Montpellier’s Andy Delort, Monaco’s Islam Slimani plus Rennes’ trio of Mbaye Niang, Hamari Traore and Edouard Mendy.

Osimhen ended the Ligue 1 season with 18 goals and six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions – a feat that earned him Lille’s player of the season award.

The 21-year-old is now the second Nigerian after Vincent Enyeama (2014) to claim the individual honour since inception in 2009.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories