



Nigerian and Lille forward Victor Osimhen capped an impressive Ligue 1 debut by winning the annual Marc Vivien Foe award in France.

The Nigeria international saw off competition from compatriot Moses Simon (Nantes), Saint-Etienne’s Denis Bouanga, Montpellier’s Andy Delort, Monaco’s Islam Slimani plus Rennes’ trio of Mbaye Niang, Hamari Traore and Edouard Mendy.

VICTOIRE IMPLACABLE 🔥 Notre attaquant @victorosimhen9 remporte le #PrixMarcVivienFoe 2020 décerné par @RFI et récompensant le meilleur joueur africain de Ligue 1 !

— LOSC (@losclive) June 29, 2020

Osimhen ended the Ligue 1 season with 18 goals and six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions – a feat that earned him Lille’s player of the season award.

The 21-year-old is now the second Nigerian after Vincent Enyeama (2014) to claim the individual honour since inception in 2009.