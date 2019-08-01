<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has finally completed his move to French Ligue 1 side, Lille for a fee of €12m plus €3m in bonuses.

The French side confirmed the deal this morning after the Nigerian attacker signed a five-year deal from Belgian side, Charleroi

The 20-year-old who will jersey number seven joins Les Dogues as a replacement for Portuguese international, Rafael Leão who is on his way to completing a €35m move to AC Milan.

“Lille is a very good club that has a high quality project and attracts players with great class, even more so than ever before in recent years. Great Nigerian players have also played here. I want to commit myself to following in their footsteps. I am therefore very happy to be here and to join this great club called Lille. I am still very young, I am learning and I think that this project suits me perfectly to continue to progress,” he said.