Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has finally completed his move to French Ligue 1 side, Lille for a fee of €12m plus €3m in bonuses.
The French side confirmed the deal this morning after the Nigerian attacker signed a five-year deal from Belgian side, Charleroi
The 20-year-old who will jersey number seven joins Les Dogues as a replacement for Portuguese international, Rafael Leão who is on his way to completing a €35m move to AC Milan.
“Lille is a very good club that has a high quality project and attracts players with great class, even more so than ever before in recent years. Great Nigerian players have also played here. I want to commit myself to following in their footsteps. I am therefore very happy to be here and to join this great club called Lille. I am still very young, I am learning and I think that this project suits me perfectly to continue to progress,” he said.