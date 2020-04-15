<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lille striker, Victor Osimhen, has admitted that he turned down Arsenal when Arsene Wenger was in charge.

The 21-year-old first came to Europe in January 2016 when he joined Wolfsburg off the back of an impressive Under 17 World Cup.

“I spoke with Arsene Wenger after the tournament ended and he wanted me to come to Arsenal,” he told the Independent. “I had a lot of options. Barcelona, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and the rest.





“Arsenal was a good option but it wasn’t the best at the time. I wanted to start playing as soon as I turned 18.

“I wanted to go to a place where I had time to invest in my game and improve physically. Wolfsburg showed me that possibility.”

Meanwhile, Ogu last played for the Super Eagles back in July 2019 and was also omitted from Gernot Rohr’s 24 man squad scheduled to take on Sierra Leone for the 2021 African cup of Nations qualifiers, before it was postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.