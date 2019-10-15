<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian duo, Victor Osimhen and Tom Dele-Bashiru have been omitted from the final list of nominees for the 2019 Golden Boy Award.

Osimhen and Dele-Bashiru previously made 50-man list of the best young players in the world.

The prize, which is distributed by Italian newspaper Tuttosport, rewards the most impressive player aged under the age of 21 to be playing in a European top tier in each calendar year.

The likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Vinicius Junior, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ansu Fati, Phil Foden and Joao Felix are among the nominees.

Previous winners include Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe, with the 2018 award picked up by Matthijs de Ligt.