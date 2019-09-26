<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Lille forward Victor Osimhen says it’s an exceptional feeling to score for the club at home again after his first half strike in the 2-0 win against Strasbourg on Wednesday night.

The Nigeria international opened scoring for Lille two minutes before the break and also set up Loic Remy for the second goal in the 64th minute.

It was Osimhen’s sixth goal of the season for Les Dogues albeit he has also recorded two assists for Lille.

All of the 20-year-old’s goals have come from home games and he is determined to help the club win subsequent games.

“It’s an exceptional feeling to be able to score again at home, I’m happy for all three points, that’s the most important thing, we’ll continue to win in the next games,” Osimhen told reporters after the game.

Lille will travel away to Nice for their next game on Saturday which will hold at the Allianz Riviera.