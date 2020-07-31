



Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen is eagerly looking forward to playing for Napoli after linking up with the Serie A club from Lille.

Osimhen penned a five-year contract with the Blues on Friday.

The Nigerian international agreed a switch to Napoli several weeks ago, but the two clubs were working out the final details of the transfer.

It is expected to be worth €50m up-front plus another potential €20m in bonuses.





“Can’t wait to put on this iconic jersey,thank you for the warm welcome @sscnapoli 🔵⚪️ #forzanapolisempre,” Osimhen wrote on his Twitter handle.

The 21-year-old scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Lille last season.

He was named the club’s player of the year and also scooped the Best African Player in Ligue 1 award.