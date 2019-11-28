<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Victor Osimhen says Lille will look to spoil the party for Chelsea in their UEFA Champions League last Group H fixture at the Stamford Bridge next month.

Lille occupy bottom spot in the group with only one point from five games, with no hope of securing a place in the Second Round or the Europa League following Wednesday’s 2-0 home loss to Ajax Amsterdam.

Chelsea missed the chance to pick a spot in the knockout round after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Valencia in a thrilling encounter at the Mestalla in Wednesday’s early kick-off.

Frank Lampard’s men however have the chance to book their passage into the Round of 16 when they host Lille at home on December 10.

“I’m always positive in what I think and do, so we’ll go to Chelsea to play our game. We are playing against one of the best teams in the world, and we know it’ll be tough. But our best performance so far came against Chelsea here,” Osimhen told reporters after the match against Ajax.

Osimhen has scored twice for Lille in the Champions League this season.