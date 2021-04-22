



Victor Osimhen says the quality of players in the Super Eagles put the team in good stead to challenge for Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon next year.

The Super Eagles last won the competition eight years ago in South Africa.

The West Africans failed to qualify for the 2015 and 2017 editions before claiming bronze two years ago in Egypt.

“I think we’ve got everything we need to win the next Afcon and to go even more further to qualify for the World Cup. Because this is a squad that has extremely wonderful talent in this team the from the goalkeepers to the strikers, from the strikers to the bench,” Osimhen told ESPN.





“Also, of course, we have a very good coach and technical staff that can prepare us well for each game as it comes. And I think for us we have individual players who can individually win games for us. The likes of Kelechi, Samuel Chukwueze, Alex Iwobi, myself, Paul and rest of the of the squad.

“And I know of course, that a lot is being expected from this team regardless of the fact that we’re young. I think with what we got on our side we can really go far as well as winning the Afcon.”