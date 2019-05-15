<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Victor Osimhen will be aiming to score his 18th goal of the season for Sporting Charleroi later tonight (Wednesday) and his second against Westerlo when they clash at Het Kuipje stadium.

The in-form Super Eagles striker, Osimhen has scored 17 goals in 33 league appearances providing four assists since joining Sporting Charleroi who are also in the hunt for a UEFA Europa League Play-offs spot.

The former youth international scored 12 league goals during the regular season in 25 games, four so far in six games for his team in the play-offs and one in the Belgian Cup (Beker van Belgie).

The Nigerian international joined Sporting Charleroi on a season-long loan deal from Wolfsburg last summer was on target for Sporting Charleroi who edged Westerlo 2-0 in last month’s UEFA Europa League Play-offs reverse fixture.

The 20-year-old who is one of the ten forwards listed in Gernot Rohr’s provisional squad list for the 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations in Egypt has shown no sign of slowing down ahead of the tournament.

Sporting Charleroi lead the Europa League play-off Group A with 16 points from eight games.

“The football in Belgium has helped, I also have a wonderful group of players around me and the coaching crew has been great with me,” he said.

“We lead our group and we pray for another win on Wednesday to seal a berth in the next round of the Europa League play-off.

“I have comfortably found my happiness again at Charleroi, and I thank everyone in Belgium and at Wolfsburg for the opportunity and support.”

Osimhen was the top scorer as Nigeria clinched a fifth Under-17 World Cup title in 2015 with 10 goals in Chile, which saw him win the Golden Boot and Silver Ball.