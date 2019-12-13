<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen will be out to score his 10th league goal of the campaign when Lille host Montpellier today (Friday) at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve d’Ascq.

Osimhen, who linked up with Lille from Belgian outfit, Sporting Charleroi this summer has so far scored nine goals and bagged three assists in 16 Ligue 1 games for the club.

All his league goals for Lille this season has come from home fixtures.

Only Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder (11 goals) and Lyon forward Moussa Dembele (10 goals) has scored league goals than Osimhen this season.

Osimhen is currently joint third top scorer along with Habibou Diallo of Metz and Lyon winger Memphis Depay.

Lille sit in third position in the standings with 28 points from 17 games.