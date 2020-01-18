<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Victor Osimhen scored the second goal as Lille defeated Gonfreville 2-0 in a Coupe de la Ligue clash at the Stade Oceans, Le Havre on Saturday afternoon.

Osimhen started the game on the bench and replaced Luis Araujo a minute after the hour mark.

Former France international forward Loic Remy put Lille ahead in the 69th minute.





Osimhen then put the game beyond the visitors by netting the second goal two minutes into stoppage time.

The 21-year-old has now scored three goals in three appearances in the competition for Lille.

He has also scored 15 goals and recorded four assists in 27 across all competitions for Les Dogues this season.