Super Eagles strikers Victor Osimhen and Simon Nwankwo will both start when Napoli welcome Crotone in a Serie A clash today.
Osimhen will lead the Napoli attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation, which he has thrived on with the Super Eagles.
‘Simy’ is one of two strikers in a 3-5-2 formation of Crotone.
Victory today will lift Napoli to UEFA Champions League qualification spot.
They have 53 points from 27 matches, two points behind fourth-placed Atalanta.
Crotone are bottom of the table with 15 points from 28 matches.
‘Simy’ has netted 13 goals, while Osimhen has three goals.
Get more stories like this on Twitter