



Super Eagles strikers Victor Osimhen and Simon Nwankwo will both start when Napoli welcome Crotone in a Serie A clash today.

Osimhen will lead the Napoli attack in a 4-2-3-1 formation, which he has thrived on with the Super Eagles.

‘Simy’ is one of two strikers in a 3-5-2 formation of Crotone.





Victory today will lift Napoli to UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

They have 53 points from 27 matches, two points behind fourth-placed Atalanta.

Crotone are bottom of the table with 15 points from 28 matches.

‘Simy’ has netted 13 goals, while Osimhen has three goals.