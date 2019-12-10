<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen will look to help his Club Lille end their UEFA Champions league adventure on high when they clash with Chelsea at Stanford bridge on Tuesday.

Osimhen and Lille are yet to taste a win after five matches this season, they are also out of contention for qualification for round of 16 and Europa league too.

However, while the Club has struggled to get maximum points, Osimhen has been one of their stand out player in the competition.

Lille have only scored with 3.9% of their shots in the Champions League this season (three out of 78). Coming into this sixth round of group games.

Victor Osimhen is responsible for two of Lille’s three goals in the Champions League this season, although both games in which he has scored have ended in defeat (1-2 v Chelsea and 1-4 v Valencia).

The 20 year old is now hoping his goal can propel the Club to their win in the last game of this competition at the expense of round of 16 hopeful Chelsea.