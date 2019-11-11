<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lille striker Victor Osimhen has said that the Ligue 1 club, will decide whether or not he leaves in January, amid speculation linking him with Barcelona.

Osimhen is believed to be one of the strikers Barca are considering as replacement for Luis Suarez.

The Super Eagles star who joined from Sporting Charleroi in August 2019, has already netted nine times in 17 games for Lille.

“I had confidence in myself and the experiences in Wolsfburg and Charleroi helped me. The most important thing was to play fast.

“I’ve always been ready to take the stage … If big clubs look at me, it’s great for me. But I am well in Lille. The club will decide if I stay or leave. I will not object,” Osimhen said according to Lille.

The 20-year-old has a contract with Lille until the end of the 2023/2024 season.