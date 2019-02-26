



Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen has revealed that it was difficult turning down a move to join Italian giants AC Milan during the January transfer window, but is glad he took a firm decision to stay put at Sporting Charleroi.

The Rossoneri tabled a €12m bid for the 20-year-old lanky striker who has scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 24 games for Sporting Charleroi this season in all competitions.

Osimhen who is currently on a season loan deal from German club, VFL Wolfsburg at Sporting Charleroi in the Belgian Pro division admitted that it was the right decision at that time, for obvious reasons.

“In the beginning I thought it was a joke,” Osimhen told Belgian daily LaDH.

“It was a difficult decision to stay, but I am right here at Charleroi, January was not the time to leave.”

Osimhen is expected to make his 20th league start for Sporting Charleroi when they host Genk in Saturday’s league game.