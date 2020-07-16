



Victor Osimhen is reportedly close to joining Napoli in an €81 million move.

According to reliable Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano and French publication L’Equipe, the Nigeria international has agreed on personal terms and will sign a contract until June 2025.

Reports last week suggested that Osimhen had rejected a move to the Serie A, but he has seemingly changed his mind and will leave Lille a year after joining them from RSC Charleroi.





The 21-year-old rose to prominence in his first in France, scoring 18 times in 38 games across all competitions during the 2019/20 season and attracting subsequent interest from several clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United.

Lille sold Ivory Coast international Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal for £72 million last year, but Osimhen’s move looks set to be worth even more than that.

Osimhen has been equally as impressive at international level and has scored four times in eight appearances for the Super Eagles.