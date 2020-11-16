



Forward Victor Osimhen is back in Naples after his withdrawal from the Super Eagles for the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

Osimhen returned to Napoli on Sunday from Super Eagles camp following the shoulder injury he sustained against the Leone Stars on Friday.

He scored in the 8-goal thriller, but was replaced in second half after he collided with Leone stars defender, dislocating his shoulder in the process.





The 21-year-old is now expected to undergo further treatment in Italy and could be out of action for one or two weeks according to reports.

The former Lille forward is likely to also miss Napoli’s top of the table Italian Serie A clash with AC Milan on Saturday.