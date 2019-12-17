<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen will look to make his first appearance in the Coupe de la Ligue when Lille face Monaco today (Tuesday) in a Round of 16 clash at the Loius Stadium.

The two sides are also scheduled to face each other in a French Ligue 1 encounter at the same venue on Saturday.

A win in the game will ensure Osimhen and his teammates proceed to the quarter-final stage of the competition.

Osimhen, who linked up with Lille from Belgian outfit, Sporting Charleroi this summer has scored 11 goals in 22 games across all competitions for Les Dogues.

Lille head into the game in buoyant mood following last Friday’s 2-1 home win against Montpellier.

His international teammate, Henry Onyekuru, is expected to feature for Monaco in the game.