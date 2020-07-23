



Barring any last-minute hitches, Super Eagles and Lille striker Victor Osimhen’s is expected to seal his long-awaited move to Napoli next Monday, a report on an Italian news website, Tuttosports indicates.

Osimhen transfer has continued to generate huge attention in the transfer market, but the latest report from Naples revealed that Osimhen’s agent William D’Avilla has been told to schedule the signing for next week Monday.

Tuttosports reported that it was announced in the stadium that Osimhen’s deal is almost done prior to Napoli 2-1 loss to Parma on Sunday,

Osimhen’s decision to accept whopping €4m yearly is seen as the turning point behind Napoli’s successful negotiations after De Laurentiis had a closed-door meeting with Lille president Lopez on Monday.





Before now, Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis was reportedly miffed that the eagerly-awaited transfer of Nigeria International striker Victor Osimhen from OSC Lille is turning to nothing but a circus.

French website le10sport.com claimed that the 71-year-old film is distraught that the transfer deal has yet to be struck after several weeks amid reports s that the 21-year-old Osimhen has already passed the mandatory medical tests.

It is highly anticipated that the expected 81 million Euros transfer fee for the Nigerian would eclipse what Lille received last summer for Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe.