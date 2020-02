Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen bagged his 13th Ligue Un strike of the season as the Great Danes faltered against Andre Villas-Boas’ side on Sunday night.

The 21-year-old beat goalkeeper Steve Mandanda after controlling a defence-splitting pass from Jonathan Bamba.





Despite his injury in the Great Danes’ win at Angers, Osimhen was handed a starter’s role in the hard-hitting encounter.

After a goalless first half inside Stade Pierre-Mauroy, the Nigeria international gave Christophe Galtier’s men a 51st minute lead.

Osimhen’s effort was his 13th in the French elite division this term, and is now three goals adrift leading scorer Wissam Ben Yedder.