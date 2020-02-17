<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen bagged his 13th Ligue Un strike of the season as the Great Danes faltered against Andre Villas-Boas’ side on Sunday night.

The 21-year-old beat goalkeeper Steve Mandanda after controlling a defence-splitting pass from Jonathan Bamba.





Despite his injury in the Great Danes’ win at Angers, Osimhen was handed a starter’s role in the hard-hitting encounter.

After a goalless first half inside Stade Pierre-Mauroy, the Nigeria international gave Christophe Galtier’s men a 51st minute lead.

Osimhen’s effort was his 13th in the French elite division this term, and is now three goals adrift leading scorer Wissam Ben Yedder.