In-form Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen was on target as Sporting Charleroi defeated Beerschot-Wilrijk 3-0 in a Belgian top-flight and Uefa Europa League play-off tie on Saturday.

Osimhen doubled his side’s lead 25 minutes into the match after Dorian Dessoleil’s third-minute opener.

Adama Niane put gloss on the scoreline with a third in the 89th minute.

The goal was Osimhen’s 17th of the season since agreeing to a season-long loan deal from German outfit Wolfsburg.

Four of those efforts have helped Charleroi move to the top of the Europa League play-off Group A, with 16 points from eight games.

Osimhen’s form would likely see him be considered as a core striking option for Nigeria ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21.

The Super Eagles are placed in Group B with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.

