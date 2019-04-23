<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Victor Osimhen scored his 15th goal of the season to help Sporting Charleroi defeat Beerschot-Wilrijk in a Belgian First Division A Europa League play-off encounter.

After Adama Niane’s opener before half time, Osimhen doubled the lead with his 72nd-minute effort, thus, netting his second goal in the play-offs.

Ryota Morioka and Jeremy Perbet wrapped up victory for Charleroi to move them to second spot in Group A. They have now amassed nine points – two adrift of leaders St. Truiden – from five games.

Osimhen, who moved to the Belgian outfit from German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg to salvage his career, has now registered an impressive 15 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions.

On the international scene, the 20-year-old will hope to make the cut for Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt which kicks off on June 21.

The Super Eagles are in Group B alongside Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.