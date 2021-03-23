



The Super Eagles now have a full house in their training camp in Lagos following the arrival of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Villarreal Winger Samuel Chukwueze, whose availability was under a lot of speculations.

There are now 22 players in the training camp with Osimhen and Chukwueze among the latest arrivals.

Osimhen’s availability was in serious doubt after he injured his shoulder on Super Eagles duty in November and it even led to Napoli officials blaming Eagles doctors for worsening the injury.





The injury sidelined him for 93 days.

Chukwueze was also another huge doubt for the AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho after Spanish clubs refused both Kenneth Omeruo and Sadiq Umar to join the Eagles on account of the travelrestrictions caused by the Covid Pandemic.

The Eagles will train in Lagos till Thursday, when they will depart for Benin Republic.

They battle Benin on Saturday before they tackle Lesotho on Tuesday in Lagos.

A draw from these matches will qualify Nigeria to the AFCON to be staged by Cameroon in January 2022.