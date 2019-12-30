<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has opened up on why he refused to sign for English Premier League side Arsenal after the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The Super Eagles forward has become the beautiful bride in Europe following his exploits with French Ligue 1 side Lille this season where he has netted 13 goals.

“After the U17 World Cup, I chatted with my family and especially my older brother. My agent had listed the teams that wanted to recruit me, big clubs like Barcelona, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Arsenal, Ajax, Anderlecht and therefore Wolfsburg or even Spartak Moscow.

We studied the possibilities to be able to play in the first team. Arsenal really wanted me. I got Arsene Wenger on the phone but he didn’t promise the first team immediately. My brother gave me good advice and said to me: Choose Wolfsburg, the coach wants you a lot more than the others, look at the project before you”. For me it was the best choice possible. Sometimes life is like that. What you imagine is not what you get. You have to accept it,“ said Osimhen to 10 Sport.

Lille, for their part, do not want one of their new stars to leave without significant compensation. They landed Osimhen for €12 million but have already made it clear that it will take a lot more to take him away, especially so early into his new contract.