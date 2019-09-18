<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Victor Osimhen says Lille Metrople have picked vital lessons from Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League 3-0 away defeat to Ajax Amsterdam and are already looking forward to their next group game against Chelsea.

Osimhen’s debut appearance in the competition ended on a disappointing note as Lille were completely outplayed by the hosts.

Ajax opened scoring in the 18th minute through Quincy Promes before further strikes from Edson Alvararez and Alejandro Tagliafico in the second half extended the Dutch side’s lead.

Osimhen took to the social media to express his feelings on the defeat.

“Lesson learned✊;we move on,” he tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Lille will host Chelsea at home in their next game in the competition on Wednesday, October 3rd.