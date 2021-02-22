



Victor Osimhen spent the night in the hospital under strict observation after being knocked down unconscious during the closing stages of Napoli’s away defeat at Atalanta on Sunday.

The 22-year-old fell awkwardly after a collision with Atalanta defender Cristian Romero and hit his head on the ground.

Osimhen was immediately stretchered off and rushed to the hospital.

Napoli released a statement on Sunday following the incident.





”Victor Osimhen, following the injury with head trauma suffered in the final minutes of Atalanta-Napoli, underwent tests with negative results,” reads the statement.

The player will remain in Bergamo until tomorrow under the clinical observation of the blue health manager Raffaele Canonico.”

The forward returned to action for Napoli on January 24 after an absence of more two months due to the injury he picked up on international duty with Nigeria.

He also tested positive for Covid-19 over the winter break.