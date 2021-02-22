



Serie A club Napoli have announced Victor Osimhen has been released from the hospital and is due to return to Naples on Monday night

Osimhen was rushed to hospital after losing consciousness in the closing stages of Napoli’s 4-2 defeat to Atalanta on Sunday.

“Victor Osimhen is due to return to Naples on Monday evening after staying in Bergamo overnight as a precaution,” Napoli’s announcement reads.





“The club and doctor Canonico would like to thank the Atalanta medical staff, the resuscitation team at Gewiss Stadium and the A&E staff at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital for their professionalism. The player will be undergo further assessment on Tuesday.”

The Nigeria international is expected to miss Thursday’s Europa League Round of 32 return leg clash against Granada.