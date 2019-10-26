<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lille’s Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has received his award as French Ligue 1 player for the month of September 2019.

The Super Eagles striker displayed his awards on his Instagram account on Friday.

Osimhen, who joined the club in August from Belgian side RSC Charleroi, was adjudged the best player of the month after scoring twice and provided two assists in four Ligue 1 matches in September as Lille climbed into the top five.

He claimed 45% of total votes to emerge tops ahead of Monaco’s Islam Slimani (37%) second and Nantes’ Nicolas Pallois (18%) on third spot.

The former Golden Eaglets took over from Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga who claimed the award in August.

He was on target in Lille’s 2-1 win against Angers SCO and the 2-0 victory at home to Strasbourg. He had since increased his goal tally to seven this season in October after scoring in a 2-1 loss to Chelsea in a UEFA Champions League clash before registering his name on the scorer’s chat in a 2-2 draw at home to Nîmes in a Ligue 1

fixture.

He will be looking forward to increasing his tally when Lille host Bordeaux in one of the Week 11 Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy later today.