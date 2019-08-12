<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Lille coach, Christophe Galtier, has hailed Victor Osimhen after he hit a brace on his debut for the club.

The Nigeria forward scored both goals as his side defeated Nantes 2-1 in their French Ligue 1 opener on Sunday.

Galtier said Osimhen has continued with the impressive display while at Belgian Pro League side, Sporting Charleroi, which made Lille splash €12m on him.

“Osimhen has been a player identified by Luis Campos (Lille’s sports director) since last year and with my staff, we bought the player, he was the centre forward, a teammate and a real scorer.”

“Last year, we saw Victor Osimhen put a lot of goals in Charleroi, a profile we liked with Luis Campos, and President Gerard Lopez allowed us to get him.

“He likes depth and space, but he also has the ability to be in the penalty area, and we did not have that profile on the team last year,” he said in his post-match interview.