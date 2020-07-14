Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has opened up on why he refused to sign for English Premier League side Arsenal after the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen is ready to join Serie A club Napoli.

The 21-year-old visited Napoli’s training facilities, plus head coach Gennaro Gatusso and president Aurelio De Laurentiis two weeks ago.

Osimhen was however not too keen on linking up with the Partenopei due to racism issue in Italy.

The former VFL Wolfsburg striker spoke with Senegal forward Kalidou Koulibaly who reassured him there is no racism issue in Italy.


According to multiple reports, Napoli director Cristiano Guintoli met Lille president Gerard Lopez and Osimhen’s intermediaries for more face-to-face negotiations on Monday.

He hopes to sweep aside the remaining doubts and convince Osimhen that this is the best step in his career.

The cost of the transfer will be in the region of €50m plus Adam Ounas, which will bring the total up to €81m.

Osimhen scored 18 goals and recorded six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Lille in the 2019/20 season.

