



Victor Osimhen will play in the UEFA Europa League next season after Napoli finished 5th in just concluded Italian Serie A season.

Napoli who have played in the UEFA Champions League for the past four seasons managed to finished seventh in the league this term, no thanks to their early-season problems.

The Neapolitan suffered deep in form caused by the fall out between the senior players and the President Aurelio Di Laurentiis in the first half of the season.





Gennaro Gattuso’s arrival steadied the sinking ship and led the club to Copa Italian glory and also helped them climb up the table to 7th from 14th position.

The fans are that Osimhen who costs 80 million Euros will help them challenge for the league title and the Europa League next season.

Napoli secured the signature of the Nigerian from French side Lille Metropole on Friday.