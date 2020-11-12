



Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, has revealed that it would be difficult for him to step into the shoes of Rashidi Yekini. He however confident that he can replicate the goalscoring feats of the late Nigerian great.

Rashidi Yekini, who scored 37 goals in 57 games for Nigeria during a near-twenty year international career, remains the country’s most prolific forward ever, over two decades after he hanged his playing boots.

Over the years, no Super Eagles striker has come close to matching or surpassing Yekini’s tally despite the country’s array of quality strikers in the past 22 years.

Osimhen, though, has got many praising his quality and dedication after netting four goals in his first eight matches for three-time African champions.

And the former Lille man admits that it is a tough challenge chasing down Yekini’s record, but he insists it is not an impossible feat.





“I’ve always said it for me to fill in the shoes of a legend, the late Rashidi Yekini is kind of heavy for me, but I think I’m on the right path towards this direction,” Osimhen told reporters during the press conference ahead of Nigeria’s game against Sierra Leone.

“If I’m injury-free, I can achieve this, but it’s never going to be easy, and of course, with the confidence the coach has in me, and the fans also support me, I think it’s achievable.

“For now, I want to keep on helping the team, keep on doing well with my club, and I’m really looking forward to achieving this feat, but it’s never going to be easy.

“Compared to what he has done for the national team and he’s made a name for himself all over the world, it’s a huge step for me.

“By the special grace of God, I’m going to achieve this feat and also pass it.”

Osimhen is expected to lead Nigeria’s attack when the senior team faces Sierra Leone on Friday in an Afcon qualifier.

The Napoli striker already has three goals to his name in the Super Eagles first two group matches.