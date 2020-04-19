<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles and Lille striker Victor Osimhen has singled out France and Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe as the toughest player he has come against.

Osimhen made this known in an interview on Football Frenzy on Nigerian Info.

Kimpembe who has a Democratic Republic of Congo father and an Haitian mother, was a member of the French team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 24-year-old made his professional debut for PSG on 17 October 2014 and has won Ligue 1, French Cup and League Cup.

And when quizzed about his toughest opponent, Osimhen picked the PSG player due to his clever ways of gaining the ball off an attacker.

“The toughest player I have faced is Kimpembe of Paris Saint-Germain,” the 21-year-old said.

“I know I can dribble past him and have the strength more than him but the technique he uses to collect the ball is very smart.”





Asked what it feels like playing for Lille after spells at Wolfsburg and Sporting Charleroi, he said: “Playing for Lille is a dream come true. It hasn’t been the same comparing life in Wolfsburg and Charleroi.

“Thanks to Lille for helping me showcase my talent to the whole world and I’m grateful to God for this opportunity.”

On the recent halt of football games in France due to the coronavirus outbreak: “It hasn’t been the same. Football is life, it’s my job and when you stop doing your job you get so disappointed. But we have to take heed of the doctors instruction to stay at home while they work on this virus to get a cure. For me I have been training at home and I’m feeling good.”

And on his greatest moments so far as a footballer: “First, listening to the Champions League anthem, that was a dream come true for me and second, scoring against Chelsea. The performance I put in was really one of the greatest.”