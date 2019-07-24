<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ striker Victor Osimhen has refuted rumour of his exit from Charleroi this summer.

Reports had emerged over the weekend from some section of the media that the 20-year-old Nigerian player was no longer needed at the Belgium side in spite of just securing a permanent move from Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg. However, the former Golden Eaglets’ forward has categorically rejected claims the club will sell him this summer, with Ligue 1 side Lille reportedly in pole position to secure his services for next season.

Speaking, Osimhen stated: “I love the club, Felice Mazzu (head coach of Charleroi) and Mehdi Bayat (manager of Charleroi) allowed me to play for the club and I am very grateful.

“I’m not in a position to discuss the transfer. Mine is to play football. This is the work of my representatives Jean Gerard, Shira Yusuf and Ariyo Igbayilola.

Osimhen scored 20 goals for Charleroi in all competitions last season and his form got him a spot in the Super Eagles’ 2019 AFCON squad.