



According to Radio Kiss Kiss (via Tuttomercatoweb) which is supposedly Napoli’s official radio station, Victor Osimhen has already chosen a shirt number to wear ahead of his imminent move to the Italian Serie A club.

The Nigeria international has asked for the number 9 jersey used by former Tottenham Hotspur star Fernando Llorente in the 2019-2020 season.

The Napoli number 9 shirt has also been worn by Gonzalo Higuaín, Gianfranco Zola, Daniel Fonseca, Nicola Amoruso and Simone Verdi in the past.





The report added that Orestis Karnezis, currently Napoli’s third choice goalkeeper, could be used as a makeweight in the deal taking Osimhen to the Blues.

Osimhen wore the number 7 on his back at Lille, while he was given the number 18 and 45 at Wolfsburg and Sporting RSC Charleroi respectively.

He has worn the number 9 for the Golden Eaglets, Flying Eagles, Olympic Eagles and most recently Super Eagles following the retirement of Odion Ighalo.