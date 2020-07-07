



Victor Osimhen may become Nigeria’s most expensive footballer, as his move to Napoli draws close.

Newsmen had reported that the 21-year-old has since arrived in Italy for talks with the Serie A club.

However, the Super Eagles striker is yet to put pen to paper on a four-year deal that will see him earn around €2.5m per year.





Napoli are offering Lille €60m for Osimhen, who netted 18 goals for the Ligue 1 side in his debut season.

The deal is expected to be completed this week and it would see Osimhen surpassing Alex Iwobi as the most expensive Nigerian player.

Everton paid Arsenal £38m for Iwobi last year.

Lille’s president, Gérard Lopez, has already tipped Osimhen to become a ‘superstar’ at Napoli.