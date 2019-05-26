<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Victor Osimhen was on target as 10-man Sporting Charleroi failed to secure a place in the UEFA Europa League after going down to 3-2 defeat against Antwerp in the play-off final on Sunday.

Osimhen opened scoring for Charleroi in the first minute of the game.

It was the forward’s 20th goal in 36 league appearances for Sporting Charleroi this season.

Dorian Dessoleil doubled the advantage for the visitors in the 12th minute.

The home side however pulled a goal back through Dieumerci Mbokani six minutes later.

Charleroi were reduced to 10-men when Gjoko Zajkov was sent off in the 20th minute.

Lior Refaelov got the equaliser for the hosts in the 22nd minute.

Mbokani netted the winning goal for Antwerp in the 67th minute.

Osimhen is now expected to return to his parent club Wolfsburg following the completion of his loan deal.