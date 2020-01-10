<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, says he has put the disappointment of missing out in the CAF young player of the award behind him.

Achraf Hakimi was named the best young player of the year by CAF ahead of Osimhen and his comparatriot Samuel Chukwueze at the award ceremony in Egypt.

Osimhen later scored his 14th goal of the season in Lille’s 2-0 win over Amien I the French Cup on Wednesday.





The 20-year-old later take to his social media handled to share his thoughts about the award with his fans.

“On to the next round, God is greatest, I pray we move . I scored @losclive”. He said on twitter.

Osimhen’s goal was enough to help Lille set up a semi final clash with Lyon.

The victory means Lille have now qualified for the semi-final of the French Ligue Cup.