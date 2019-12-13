<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen missed a late penalty but it was not enough to prevent Lille from beating visiting Montpellier 2-1 On the French Ligue 1 on Friday night.

Osimhen had the chance to make it 3-1 after Lille were awarded a 90th minute penalty, but failed to find the back of the net.

He had a hand in Lille’s first goal as he was fouled inside the box which led to a penalty that was converted by Jonathan Ikone in the 40th minute.

Montpellier were back on level terms thanks to Andy Delort who scored with 16 minutes remaining in the game.

But in the 84th minute, former Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches scored what proved to be the winner, to seal the win for Lille.

The win means Lille have now won four consecutive Ligue 1 games this season and are third on 31 points in the league table.

Following his penalty miss Osimhen’s goal tally for Lille in the current league campaign remains at nine.

Osimhen was on target in last week Friday’s 1-0 home win against Brest.