<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Victor Osimhen says Lille have enough quality to navigate through a top Champions League group which has former champions, Chelsea and Ajax Amsterdam as well as Spanish outfit, Valencia.

Chelsea, despite their inability to sign new players following a transfer ban and Ajax, semi -finalists last season are the overwhelming favourites to pick the top slots in the group which guarantees a place in the second round.

Osimhen, though admitted that things won’t be easy for Lille in the group is adamant that the French club can make it to the knockout round.

“It’s not an easy group, but we have an excellent team with a lot of good qualities, every game will be different, we’ll give our all to finish as high as possible, to qualify for the next round,” Osimhen told Lille’s official website.

“We are ready, we will continue to work, to give 100% in training to prepare for our first UEFA Champions League match in the best possible way, I can not wait, I think that my teammates too are ready to give their maximum “.

Les Dogues will travel away to Ajax for their first Group H encounter on Wednesday, September 17.