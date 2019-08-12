<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen has admitted he is not in the best physical shape yet despite an impressive start to his career with French Ligue 1 side, Lille and believes he will get even better with time.

Osimhen netted a brace for Les Dogues against Nantes on Sunday in his debut game for the club.

The 20-year-old only started training with the club few days to the Ligue 1 match against Nantes following his transfer from Belgian club, Sporting Charleroi.

And despite making a statement with his performance in the game, Osimhen says he is not 100 percent fit yet.

“When I have opportunities, I don’t want to miss them. I’m not yet 100 percent, but I’m training hard and I know that with time I’ll be in top shape physically,” Osimhen told the club’s official website.

The Super Eagles youngster will hope to continue with his good form when Lille take on Amiens in their next French Ligue 1 game on Saturday.