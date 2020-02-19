<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles and Lille Metropole striker Victor Osimhen has been included in the Ligue 1 Team of The Week.

The Team of The Week was unveiled in a short video clip published on the verified Twitter handle of the organisers of French top-flight on Wednesday.

Osimhen’s inclusion in the list is as a result of his brilliant goal scored against Marseille in Sunday’s matchday 25 game, where he chipped the opposition keeper after he was played through on goal.





However, Lille went on to lose the game 2-1, which was their ninth after 12 wins and four draws.

The Team of The Week which is in a 4-3-3 formation, had Osimhen in the middle of a three-man attack.

Sunday’s goal was Osimhen’s 13th in 24 league games for Lille this season.