



Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen is expected to start in the Napoli attack against Atalanta, while Joakim Mæhle should replace the injured Hans Hateboer for La Dea.

Napoli and Atalanta meet at the Gewiss Stadium in the Coppa Italia semi final second leg clash this evening after last week’s 0-0 draw at the Stadio Maradona.

Osimhen is expected to start the game, 94 days after his last appearance as a starter with Hirving Lozano and Lorenzo Insigne completing the Azzurri’s attacking trident.





Atalanta’s Joakim Mæhle is not fully fit, but should be picked to replace the injured Hans Hateboer on the right flank.

Atalanta-Napoli: probable line-ups

ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Maehle, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pessina; Ilicic, Zapata.

NAPOLI (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Rrahmani, Hysaj; Elmas, Bakayoko, Zielinski; Lozano, Osimhen, Insigne.