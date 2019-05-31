<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen has linked up with Belgian club Sporting Charleroi on a permanent transfer from German outfit, Wolfsburg.

Osimhen spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Sporting Charleroi and recorded 20 goals as well as four assists in 36 games in all competitions.

According to a report in French online news outlet, Charleroi have activated the €3.5m buyout option in the agreement to make the forward their first signing of the summer.

However, Charleroi are expected to sell the striker this summer with Italian giants AC Milan, Southampton and Lille already linked with the Nigeria international.

Charleroi will demand between €12m and €15m from any of the suitors which will represent a significant profit for them.

Osimhen joined Wolfsburg in 2017 following his exploits with Nigeria’s U17 side at the cadet World Cup in Chile in 2015 where he won the Golden Boot and Silver Ball awards.

His time with Wolfsburg was blighted by injuries and he made just 14 league appearances for the club.