



Lille general manager Marc Ingla has confirmed that Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen has accepted to join Serie A club Napoli.

Osimhen linked up with the Great Danes from Belgian Pro League club Sporting Charleroi last summer and enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in Ligue 1.

The Nigeria international scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 38 league appearances for Lille in the 2019/20 campaign.

The 21-year-old visited Naples recently where he met Gennaro Gattuso and president Aurelio De Laurentiis.





“I think we are in the last stage of the transfer of Osimhen, even if there is interest from other clubs. The player has made his choice and we are in the last step of the transfer,” Ingla told a news conference on Thursday.

“It is a regret to see him leave but it is the market. It makes sense for all but one French club. It is not only a question of transfer price but also of salary (…) He only stayed one year but that’s life.”